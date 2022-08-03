Indian Ambassador to UN presents credentials to UN chief Antonio Guterres

New York [US], August 3 (ANI): India's new permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and said it was a "privilege to be the first Indian woman to be given the honour".

"Today, have presented my credentials to the Secretary General of the United Nations @antonioguterres as Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the @UN. A privilege to be the first Indian woman to be given the honour to hold this position To the girls out there, we all can make it!" She tweeted.

After the recent deaths of peacekeepers in Congo, India has emphasized peacebuilding and sustaining peace at the United Nations Security Council.

"The Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) should exercise its convening role more effectively. It must involve itself more proactively in the activities of the Peacebuilding Fund to address the financial deficit," Ambassador R Ravindra, Charge d'affaires, at UNSC had said.

India has acknowledged PBC's significance since its inception and deeply appreciated its advisory, bridging and convening roles.



India has always played a constructive and significant role in the context of peacebuilding through its extensive development partnership with countries of the Global South. India continues to assist countries through bilateral and multilateral fora in post-conflict situations by providing substantial grants and soft loans.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on a UN peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo in July succumbed to fatal injuries they had received during violent protests.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Director General and all ranks on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, deployed with the UN Peacekeeping contingent (@MONUSCO) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Both the deceased personnel were from Rajasthan and held the rank of head constable.

Two platoons of the BSF, comprising 70-74 personnel, had been deployed in the area and were inducted in May. (ANI)

