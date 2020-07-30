Indian Ambassador to US talks trade, investment with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in virtual meeting

Washington D.C. [US], July 30 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers held a virtual meeting on Wednesday (local time) wherein the two discussed trade and investment as well as people-to-people relations between Wisconsin and India.

"Both discussed strategies to tap the potential in the agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors common to India and Wisconsin that would lead to win-win outcomes for both. The Ambassador briefed the Governor about the initiatives India has taken in healthcare and education and discussed collaboration in these sectors," Indian Embassy said in a release.

While asserting that India and Wisconsin share a robust trade and investment relationship, the release said the total trade between India and Wisconsin is over US$ 1 billion.

"Many Indian companies in the IT, engineering services, medical equipment, and manufacturing sectors have invested in Wisconsin. These companies have invested close to $185 million in Wisconsin, creating over 2,460 jobs in the state," the release stated.

"They also add value to local economies and communities through their CSR initiatives. Similarly, Wisconsin-based companies in the automobile, electrical equipment, financial services and technology sectors have established a strong presence in India. They include Harley Davidson, Rockwell Automation Inc., ManPower Group, etc.," it added.

It underlined that the Indian community has a vibrant presence in Wisconsin, which is also an important destination for Indian students with close to 1,500 Indian students studying in educational institutions in Wisconsin.

"India has a strong education connection with Wisconsin. The tradition of Indian studies started on the University of Wisconsin campus in the mid-1880s, when a Professorship of Sanskrit was established," said the Indian Embassy release.

Sandhu underscored the need to revive and strengthen the university-to-university linkages between India and the U.S., including in the fields of R&D and bio-health.

"Ambassador Sandhu and Governor Evers agreed to further strengthen the multifaceted engagement between India and the state of Wisconsin," the Indian Embassy said. (ANI)

