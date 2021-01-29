Indian American Congressman Ami Bera re-named as Chair of House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [US], January 29 (ANI): The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday announced that it has re-elected Indian American veteran Congressman Ami Bera, D-California, to again serve as chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation.

"I am honored to be elected again to Chair the House Foreign Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation," Bera said in a statement.

Bera in the statement further added that Asia continues to be the most consequential region for American foreign policy, as the economy and national security are intrinsically linked to the region.

"There are many pressing challenges that Congress must work to address, from an authoritarian China and a provocative North Korea, to the receding of democracy and human rights across the region," the democrat Congressman further added.



The Congressman said that he looks forward to working with his colleagues on the Subcommittee and the Biden Administration to tackle the problems, restore American global leadership and rebuild US alliances in Asia and the Pacific.

Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, formally announced the selection of committee leaders for the 117th Congress including Ami Beta.

"I am proud to have such an esteemed group of colleagues working with me to lead the Foreign Affairs Committee this Congress. Each of our subcommittee chairs will continue to bring integrity and commitment to their work on behalf of the American people each and every day. Their talent and insight will be invaluable as we work to rebuild United States global leadership and restore Congress's role in foreign policy at this critical time. My heartfelt congratulations to them" said Meeks.

Congressman Bera was also selected to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights for the 117th Congress. Bera also serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and previously chaired the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

Bera is the longest-serving Indian American currently in Congress. He has lived in Elk Grove, California, for 20 years with his wife Janine, who is also a medical doctor. They are parents of their daughter, Sydra. (ANI)

