Indian-American Congressman appointed chairman of crucial US House subcommittee on Asia

Washington [US], Dec 14 (ANI): Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera has been appointed as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In the statement released on Thursday, 54-year-old Bera said: "I am honoured to chair the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation. Asia is one of the most important and consequential regions of the world and the United States has deep and enduring ties to the continent."

Bera, a physician, is the longest-serving Indian American currently serving in Congress.

The Congressman said that he will continue to be a forceful advocate for smart and strong diplomacy and development.

"It was a tremendous privilege to serve as Chair of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. I'll continue to be a forceful advocate for smart and strong diplomacy and development, which includes supporting and strengthening the State Department, USAID, and our diplomats and career officials. I have full confidence that Rep. Castro will be an excellent Chair of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee moving forward," the statement read.

Congressman Bera is currently a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he serves as Chair of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. He is also Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Bera also serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and previously chaired the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

Bera said that the "subcommittee will explore how effectively those tools are being used, including how to strengthen our allies and partners" within the Asia-Pacific region. "Finally, we need to remember that when we engage with the nations of Asia and the Pacific, our values and interests move hand-in-hand; countries that respect human rights and create space for civil and non-governmental actors are those that prosper and guarantee long-term stability," he added. (ANI)