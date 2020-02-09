Virginia [USA], Feb 9 (ANI): Manga Anantatmula has become the first Indian American to run for US Congress from Virginia as the presumptive Republican Party candidate.

"Anantatmula has affirmed her support for issues like equal rights for women, helping the growth of small and medium businesses and affordable healthcare," read a press release.

Her education policy stands on restructuring higher secondary and college education and reducing the student loan burden.

"On foreign policy, Manga supports a strategy to build a global alliance to defeat terrorism. Manga has worked for US federal government agencies such as Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, the Marine Corps, DoD and DHS," it read.

She has also been a small business owner and consultant and rose through the ranks of defence acquisitions and program management. (ANI)

