Indian-Americans at forefront to help during COVID-19 crisis, says ambassador Taranjit Sandhu

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): The Indian-American community is working on the forefront to help those is need due to the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 situation in the United States, India's ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said on Monday (local time).

"I think there is hope and we will all come out of it together. The two nations are working on the community part. This is not just limited to helping the Indians here. A lot of Americans are also stuck in India as well. But the Indian American community is playing a very active role here and that too at the forefront in trying to fight against this emergency. And I think we are all very proud that the Indian Americans are very much in the forefront," the ambassador exclusively told ANI.

According to media reports, the US now has the most confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 200,000 confirmed cases and nearly 3,000 deaths. While in India, the highly contagious virus has infected at least 1,117 people and the death toll stands at 32.

In view of the surging cases, India has suspended all international flights from landing at any airport in the country. As a result of which, many Indian nationals are still stranded at various places abroad.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation, immediate action was taken from our part. We instituted 24/7 emergency lines. Whoever got in touch was immediately assisted. Some of them were also issued emergency visas. The mission and the consulates were continuously open. A special unit was also set up to facilitate the students to get in touch with the respective universities. Most of the varsities agreed to keep the students on campus. But as you know, the entire campuses have been closed. So that makes the work a bit tedious," Sandhu said.

"But, beyond that, we have been putting out regular advisories for the students. We have also reached out to the Indian American community which has been very forthcoming. Some of the hotel owners have come forward and offered free accommodation as well as food to these people," he added deliberating further on the efforts by the Embassy to the stranded Indian citizens here.

During the time of crisis, first and foremost, the ambassador urged everyone to take care of their health and follow all advisories which are being put out by the experts, local and federal authorities.

"Do not rush out without any emergency. Please stay where you are. If you are having any problems, our helplines are always open. Get in touch with us, work with us together and we will resolve together," Sandhu stressed.

He further assured all the stranded Indian citizens that the Indian authorities are in regular touch with the US administration to tackle issues at the earliest.

Asked about the PM-CARES fund, Sandhu said: "There has been a lot of interest and we are also trying to work out modalities by which it will be much easier for the community to contribute." (ANI)

