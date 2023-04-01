Indian community in US working to advance bilateral commercial, economic ties: Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday said that Indian community members across America have been working to advance bilateral commercial, economic and people-to-people ties.

"A delightful afternoon with Indian community members from across the US who have been working to advance bilateral commercial, economic & people to people ties," the Indian Ambassador tweeted on Saturday.



Taranjit Singh Sandhu recently met the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. The two discussed immediate priorities in deepening India, US bilateral partnership.



"Congratulated @ericgarcetti on his swearing-in as the Ambassador of US to India. As he prepares to depart for India, we discussed some immediate priorities in deepening the bilateral partnership, in line with our Leaders' vision. Look forward to working with Eric," Sandhu tweeted.

Earlier, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy welcomed Sandhu at a reception hosted by eminent diaspora members Nachhattar and Susana Chandi at Indian Wells in California and re-conveyed his support for stronger India-US ties in the days to come.

Addressing the gathering, Sandhu highlighted India's journey in the last 75 years in all spheres, including politics and economy, the ongoing digital transformation and clean energy; the evolution of the India-US partnership and how it is now being spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden's vision; and the role of diaspora in fostering ties.

In his remarks, Sandhu underlined three important aspects that merit attention.

"First, India's own remarkable developmental journey overcoming numerous challenges; Second, the parallel evolution of the India-US partnership to become one of the most consequential relationships in the world and third, the exemplary role that the Indian Diaspora had played and continues to play in nurturing this relationship," said Sandhu. (ANI)

