Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra elected to UN's ACABQ

New York [US], November 7 (ANI): India's candidate Vidisha Maitra has been elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), with the strong support of UN member states, informed TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumurti said: "I am pleased to announce that India's candidate, Vidisha Maitra has been elected today to UN committee of ACABQ, in a strong display of support by the UN member states. I want to extend my gratitude to all member states who have supported us in this crucial election and reposed faith in our candidate."

"India’s candidate Ms Vidisha Maitra elected to UN body - ACABQ, with strong support of @UN Member States," tweeted India in UN, NY.

Tirumurti asserted that India's membership of ACABQ was particularly relevant now as the UN budget has come under increasing pressure.

"India has a stellar record of bringing professional auditing experience to the UN and contributing outstanding professionals to UN bodies. Moreover, with India's rising obligations in both assist as well as voluntary contributions to the UN, we take the responsibility of administrative and budgetary management of the UN's functioning very seriously," he added.

He also said that this will assume a greater significance against the backdrop of India's term in the Security Council in 2021-22.

"I am confident that Vidhisha Maitra will bring an independent, objective and much needed gender-balanced perspective to the functioning of ACABQ," added Tirumurti.

The Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly, consists of 16 members appointed by the Assembly in their individual capacity. The major functions of the Advisory Committee are:

(a) to examine and report on the budget submitted by the Secretary-General to the General Assembly;

(b) to advise the General Assembly concerning any administrative and budgetary matters referred to it;

(c) to examine on behalf of the General Assembly the administrative budgets of the specialized agencies and proposals for financial arrangements with such agencies; and

(d) to consider and report to the General Assembly on the auditors’ reports on the accounts of the United Nations and of the specialized agencies. (ANI)