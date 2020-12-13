Indian Embassy condemns defacing Mahatma Gandhi statue by "Khalistani elements"

Washington [US], December 13 (ANI): Indian Embassy in the United States said on Saturday it has lodged a strong protest with the law enforcement agencies against the "mischievous act" by "Khalistani elements" who masqueraded as protesters and defaced the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington.

According to a statement by the Embassy, "The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on 12 December 2020. The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice."

"The Embassy has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the US Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law," it added.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi located in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington was defaced on Saturday during a protest organised in support of farmers who are agitating against the recently enacted agricultural laws in India. 'Khalistan' flags were also sighted at the spot.

A yellow coloured flag was seen draped on the head and face of the statue along with cardboard cutouts and placards propped or pasted on it.

Earlier this year the Mahatma's statue was vandalised on June 3 during the George Floyd protests by unknown persons. Post the desecration, an expert was called in to refurbish the statue.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on September 16, 2000, in the presence of then US president Bill Clinton

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and several other states have been protesting for the last 17 days at the borders of Delhi against the three newly enacted farm laws. (ANI)