India-US ties guided by PM Modi, Biden, yoga vital linkage, says ambassador Sandhu

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): People-to-people ties are at the core of the India-US bilateral partnership and are guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, said India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday as he committed to strengthening this vital linkage via Yoga.

A large number of people on Saturday participated in a Yoga session at the Washington Monument organized by the Indian Embassy.

"People to People ties, the core of India-US bilateral partnership, are guided by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden. We are committed to strengthening this vital linkage and Yoga is an important connection. I would like to acknowledge - invaluable support - from US Administration/partner organizations yoga associations, and the Community," said Ambassador Sandhu who also took part in the event.

"Finally, let me recall Prime Minister Modi's words on yoga. In a world of excess, Yoga promises restraint and balance. In a world suffering from mental stress, Yoga promises calm. In a distracted world, Yoga helps focus, boosts concentration. In a world of fear, Yoga promises hope, strength and courage," he added.

The Embassy of India in Washington DC celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga on Saturday at the iconic Washington Monument, with the theme "Yoga for Humanity".

Director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF) Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan was the guest of honour at the event. A large number of people from different walks of life including the US administration, congress, industry, diplomatic Corps, media and the Indian diaspora participated in the celebrations.



In his remarks, NSF Director Dr Panchanathan underlined that yoga has been the greatest gift of India to the world and that yoga was a strong uniting force across geographies and boundaries. He added that science and yoga are in synergy towards the prosperity of mind and body.

Irina Vistar, one of the participants said, "This is my fifth International Yoga day celebration. First time I attended in 2017 I fell in love with yoga and then I started practising. I went to Thailand and practice it there. But I never made it to India, but that's on my list. I have been attending yoga classes at the embassy, it helps my mind and body. It was a great event today, positive energy, great vibes and a nice sunny day."

Another participant Hiten Patel, said, "We enjoyed the yoga day and wish more success for the years ahead. It's lively to be out on a beautiful day and celebrate it in person as opposed to the Virtual celebrations."



All the five Consulates of India in the US namely New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and San Francisco are also holding various programs to mark the International Day of Yoga 2022.

These include events at the iconic Times Square in New York, Niagara Falls, Golden Gate National Park in San Francisco, California Museum, Sacramento, Crown Point Park in San Diego, Newtown Park in Atlanta, Grant Park in Chicago, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas in Dallas, Discovery Green in Houston and River Walk in San Antonio.

In the run-up to IDY 2022, several curtain raiser events were organized by the Embassy and Consulates across the United States with the active participation and support of community organizations and Yoga enthusiasts, and coinciding with the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. (ANI)