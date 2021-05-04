Indian envoy at UN condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Logar province

New York [US], May 4 (ANI): TS Tirumurti, Ambassador of India to UN on Monday condemned the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan in which at least 21 people were killed, including high school students, and more than 100 civilians suffered injuries.

"UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Logar province Afghanistan, especially during #Ramadan2021 and expresses deep concern at high level of violence and security situation in Afghanistan, including number of civilian casualties," tweeted TS Tirumurti.

In a Security Council press statement, the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at Pul-e-Alam in Logar province, Afghanistan on April 30, 2021.

The attack, which took place during the month of Ramadan, claimed at least 21 lives, including high school students, and more than 100 civilians sustained injuries.



The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Afghanistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

They expressed their deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties, and stressed the importance of sustained efforts to end violence and protect civilians.

Reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, the members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. (ANI)

