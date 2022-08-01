Indian envoy at UN Tirumurti hails UN chief remarks over climate change

New York [US], July 31 (ANI): Indian Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Sunday lent support the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's statement for the developed and developing countries.

The UN chief in a tweet said that the developed economies must get serious about the finance that developing countries need to fight climate change.

"At a minimum, they should stop just paying lip service to their $100 billion-a-year pledge, give clear deadlines and timelines, and get concrete on its delivery," he said further.

Earlier, UN chief had warned that "half of humanity is in the danger zone," facing floods, drought, extreme storms, and wildfires.



Addressing ministers from 40 nations in the city of Petersberg, Guterres said that the 2015 Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, was already on life support coming out of COP26 last November, and its "pulse has weakened further".

"Nations continue to play the blame game instead of taking responsibility for our collective future," he said.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) had declared that the chances of seeing unprecedented temperatures of 40 degree Celsius (40°C) or more in the United Kingdom could be up to 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a "natural climate unaffected by human influence."

This is the first time we have forecast 40°C in the UK. The current record high temperature in the UK is 38.7°C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25 in 2019.

"Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK. The chances of seeing 40°C days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence," the WMO had said in a statement. (ANI)

