Indian envoy in Afghanistan meets Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, deliberates importance of strengthening regional consensus

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Kabul, on Monday afternoon wherein the two sides deliberated importance of further strengthening regional consensuses on the Afghan peace process.

"Minister Atmar and Ambassador Kumar reflected on the importance of the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban during Eid and saw it as a positive step towards establishing lasting peace in the country," a release from Afghanistan Foreign Affairs said.

It stated that both sides then deliberated on important issues such as the upcoming Consultative Loya Jirga, the importance of further strengthening regional consensus on the Afghan peace process, the need for an immediate start of negotiations between Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Indian assistance to Afghanistan to aid in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In closing, Ambassador Kumar reiterated the Indian government's continued commitment to Afghanistan. Minister Atmar expressed appreciation for Indian support and reiterated the commitment of the Afghan government towards further expanding and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations," the release said.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet the requirement in Afghanistan.

During their telephonic conversation, PM Modi also reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual bilateral interest.

Both leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid-Al-Adha. (ANI)

