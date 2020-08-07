Indian envoy Sandhu discusses COVID-19, India-US strategic ties with senators

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke to US Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana on US-India people to people connect and experiences in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a pleasure speaking to Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana this morning. Discussed the India-US people to people connect, experiences in fighting the pandemic; our strategic partnership & co-operation with Africa and Latin America," tweeted the Indian envoy to the US.

Sandhu also spoke to Ohio based senator Rob Portman on the US-India strategic partnership on the areas of science and counter-terrorism.

"It was good to connect with Senrator Rob Portman of Ohio. Discussed deepening of India-US Strategic Partnership, cooperation in areas of counter-terrorism, trade, science, and health. Advancing our bilateral collaboration is a priority in these times," he tweeted further.

Sandhu has said that the strength of the India-US strategic partnership would be central in the times ahead.

In his recent article in the US magazine Newsweek, Sandhu said that through the pandemic both India and the US worked together to maintain the integrity of our product supplies, under stress from shortages or dependency on single country sources. (ANI)