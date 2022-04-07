Indian luxury handbag brand 'Aranyani' launched in New York

New York [US], April 7 (ANI): Aranyani, an Indian luxury handbag brand from India was launched on Wednesday (local time) in New York at the Consulate General of India.

Taking forward the 'Make in India' campaign, Aranyani, a product of Sai Lakshmi Industries from India, was launched at the Consulate in the presence of officials from the City Government of New York, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and members of New York's fashion industry and society.

The event was part of the efforts to take Indian products to the global stage and raise India's export profile. A step in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of 'vocal for local' and local-global campaign, the event successfully placed a quality product for global consumers.



Speaking to ANI, Founder and Chairperson of Aranyani and Sai Lakshmi Industries, Haresh Mirpuri briefed about his company and products which were showcased in the Consulate General of India. He also said that they are the first ones to use 24 carats gold on the leather bags.

"The essence of Aranyani is the goddess of the forest, the life force that sustains our planet earth. Aranyani is very special as we are the first one in the world to come out with a 24k gold used over the leather bag," Mirpuri said.

He said, "The Aranyani bags are made in India but use the best material from all over the world. We are today displaying our bags to the buyers and also sellers in the US with the help of the Consulate General of India."

Mirpuri expressed his gratitude to the Consulate General of India for helping them in launching their products.



Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India in New York also briefed about the company and said that it will be a major success in the US.

"We are indeed truly delighted to launch Aranyani a world-class luxury product from India. Aranyani means princess of forest and hence, as the name suggests it combines the best of the traditional world with the modern, one of the best of craftsmanship from India with new-age design and fashion. This going to be a huge success in the US."

The collection had been inspired by the royal Rajasthani palaces along with the oldest mountain range in India - Aravalli.

He also said, "It is not just a product but an idea that shows and reflects today's India, economic landscape, our energy and our enterprise." (ANI)