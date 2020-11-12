Indian soldiers continue to make us proud through UN Peacekeeping, says TS Tirumurti on Remembrance Day

New York [US], November 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Remembrance Day, Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday said that the Indian soldiers have made an "extraordinary contribution" since World War 1 and are still making the country proud by participating in the UN Peacekeeping.



"Remembered the extraordinary contribution & travails of more than one million Indian soldiers who fought in World War I & more than 105,000 who sacrificed their lives. Our forces continue to make us proud through @UNPeacekeeping," Tirumurtiy wrote in a tweet.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in the Commonwealth member states to remember the soldiers who died in the line of duty during World War 1. (ANI)

