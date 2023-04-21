Indian student shot dead while working at fuel station in US

Ohio [US], April 21 (ANI): A 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, who was studying for his master's degree, was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on Thursday (local time), according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Saiesh Veera, who was working at a petrol station in Ohio, was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job, police said.

"On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 AM, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W Broad St on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as SAIESH VEERA, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound. Columbus Fire medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at 1:27 AM. This incident remains under investigation. Next of kin notification has been made," read the Columbus Division of Police incident summary.

The police also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the person.

"Homicide detectives are asking for help to identify this person related to a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20, 2023. Saiesh Veera, 24, was shot and killed at a gas station located in the 1000 block of W. Broad St," it tweeted. (ANI)