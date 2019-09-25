Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
India's advantage is that we have young talents: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:32 IST

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Lauding India's demography and its youth workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's advantage is that it has young talents.
"India's advantage it that we have young talents. We are stressing on innovation. We want to promote innovation and set up a network of incubation centres. More inventions have taken place in last 60 years than in the past 300 years and it will further gain pace in upcoming times," Modi said during an interaction here.
The Prime Minister asserted that India has focused on skill development at every level to prepare human resources.
Referring to an example of the kind of arrangement India has with Japan, the Prime Minister said, "Like what we are having with Japan. The kind of human resource that is required there...preparing the same kind of human resource, send them for training there, they are opening up institution here...so we have developed a good model."
"We are focusing on preparing the kind of human resource required by the world," he added.
Highlighting that the world was moving towards automation, the Prime Minister said that the work is being done to visualise job creation and change the syllabus accordingly.
He also reminded about India's initiative of disaster resilience infrastructure, the Prime Minister said, "We have seen that due to climate change...we keep hearing of disasters. So we need to focus on disaster resilient infrastructure."
The Prime Minister also said that problems arising due to global warming will need new technology and systems to tackle them which will emerge as a big market in the upcoming times.
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:32 IST

