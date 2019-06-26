United Nations logo
United Nations logo

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat receives unanimous support

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:00 IST

United Nations, June 26 (ANI): In a diplomatic win, India">India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for a two-year term has been unanimously endorsed by the Asia-Pacific group.
"A unanimous step. Asia-Pacific Group @UN unanimously endorses India">India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for 2-year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support," tweeted India">India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted on Tuesday along with a video message.
"Asia-Pacific Group Endorses India">India for Non-Permanent seat of UNSC 55 countries, 1 nominee - India">India for a non-permanent seat of UN Security Council Term 2021-2022," said the message. 
Countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, UAE and Vietnam, supported the candidature of India">India.
The council consists of 15 members including 10 non-permanent and 5 permanent members.
The UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.
Apart from this, there are five permanent members of the Council-China, France, Russia, UK and the US.
Currently, the 10 non-permanent members are Belgium, Cote d'Ivoire, Dominican, Republic
Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa.
India">India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years: 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012. (ANI)

