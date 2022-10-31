India's envoy to US asks TAC Security company to help startups in Punjab

California [US], October 31 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu met the founder and CEO of TAC Security, Trishneet Arora in California and urged him to help start-ups in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu said, "From Punjab to California! Good interaction w/ young entrepreneur @TrishneetArora, Founder & CEO @tac_security, leading cyber security firm. Discussed cyber threats, tech & knowledge p'ship & imp of mentorship & skill devt. Encouraged him to help startups in India incl Punjab."

According to the press statement TAC Security released after meeting Ambassador Sandhu, Trishneet said, "He was quite impressed with what we are doing at TAC Security and encouraged me to help entrepreneurs in India and Punjab, my native state. I will certainly give back to my motherland in more ways than one," he said, adding that "Ambassador Sandhu is immensely concerned about the future of Indian youth, especially in Punjab. I will extend any support to him on the matter."

While sharing more details about his meeting, Trishneet said: "I shared my vision to deal with the menace of cyber security, which has snowballed into a serious global challenge with him. We largely discussed how India and the US can work together on cyber terror and intelligence."

TAC Security is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Trishneet is listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 List and requested Sandhu to accord IIT-Ropar a status equivalent to IIT-Delhi or IIT-Mumbai.



"Punjab is witnessing a low number of success stories in the startup community despite Punjabis being an entrepreneurial community. Therefore, Punjab needs a push under various schemes such as Start-up India launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

According to the statement, Trishneet feels that there is a need for further improving and expanding the enabling ecosystem for IT companies in India, this was also an agenda issue in the meeting Trishneet had with Sandhu. "From India, companies have to shift the base to the US for investor-friendly laws and regulations. The companies focusing on innovation prefer the US and not India for IP protection," he added.

Arora also recently met Lt Governor Howie Morales and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and discussed cyber security.

Meanwhile, India's envoy on the same day spoke at Columbia University. "We, the people Delighted to spk @Columbia today on India@75 & partnership @75. Enriching evening w/ poignant moments, distinguished panelists & sharp minds full of enthusiasm! Spoke abt incredible journey & how partnership is deepening as a 'force for global good'!" Sandhu said in a tweet.

"Delighted to connect with thought leaders & experts at the launch of India at 75 Conference @Columbia," he added. (ANI)

