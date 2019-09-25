Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaking to ANI in New York on Wednesday.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaking to ANI in New York on Wednesday.

India's trade talks moving in positive direction, US' response 'extremely encouraging' : Piyush Goyal

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:32 IST

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): India's trade talks with the United States are moving in a positive direction, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday and reiterated that the two countries would reach a trade deal soon.
"The talks are continuing in a very positive spirit, as was alluded to by President Donald Trump, and by PM Modi," Goyal told ANI. "I don't see any rush to draw any timeline on that. As President Trump said, We will announce a deal very soon. Then we will follow it with a greater engagement going forward with the United States. The direction is very positive," he said.
Goyal said the US' response to trade talks was "extremely encouraging".
"I think the chemistry and the bonding between the two leaders, and the positive relationships that people of the US and India share also reflected in the trade talks in terms of the positivity on both sides," said the union minister.
Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked its preferential trade privileges, to which India responded with tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.
India had been the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers.
Goyal had flown to New York straight from Dubai to hold discussions with his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer in this regard.
"We had very good discussions with the United States, I personally built up a very good rapport with my US counterpart. Trade talks are quite complex, you don't just rush into announcing something or finalising something. One has to take care of all aspects of the trade, the various dimensions, there are a lot of complex calculations around trade talks," he said.
Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said that New Delhi and Washington have narrowed down the areas of differences in trade talks and both PM Modi and Trump are optimistic about reaching "some kind of a trade agreement in the near future".
On being asked about PM Modi's meeting with CEOs of the top US firms, Goyal said, "the sense we get after talking to top CEO's is that they are eager to look at coming to India", adding that New Delhi would make efforts towards creating an environment to facilitate their entry to the country.
"(Furthermore), we will facilitate both domestic business and industry to co-exist with the international players and take the benefit to the people of India," said Gokhale.
Goyal who had flown into the US from Dubai said that the Abu Dhabi investment authority and other sovereign funds in the Gulf "are looking at India as a next big opportunity for investment."
On being asked about Trump's apparent cold response to Pakistan over state-sponsored terrorism, Goyal said, "President Trump is extremely firm that we have to fight against terrorism. The body language, discussions, and actions, all reflect the growing concern towards the issue, both internationally and the US." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:22 IST

New York: PM Modi to meet Iran Pres tomorrow

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:46 IST

New York: Jaishankar to meet Foreign Ministers of G4 nations today

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:32 IST

India's advantage is that we have young talents: PM Modi

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Lauding India's demography and its youth workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's advantage is that it has young talents.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:30 IST

Becoming USD 5 trillion economy doesn't seem difficult to me: Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence in achieving the goal of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, during a question and answer session with Michael Bloomberg at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:07 IST

PM Modi meets 42 top American business leaders in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met 42 top American business leaders in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session in a bid to boost commercial linkages between India and USA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:53 IST

Social media can be 'weapon' for good governance: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called social media a powerful instrument of democracy and said he is in favour of using the platform as a "weapon" for good governance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:45 IST

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi at UNHRC to mark his 150th birth...

Geneva (Switzerland), Sept 25 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a side event was held on Wednesday at UN office in Geneva during the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:32 IST

Modi says behavioural change can help fight global warming,...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said change in behaviour people can help meet the challenge of global warming and invited foreign technology for gasification of coal to reduce emissions from the natural resource.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:32 IST

Come invest in India, If there is any gap I will personally act...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Making a strong pitch for US industry to come and invest in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said he will act as a bridge to fill any gaps in the path of making India an ideal destination for investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:08 IST

Modi pitches for India's membership of NSG

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for India's inclusion in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) saying that the country faces a challenge in nuclear energy because it is not a member of the group of nuclear supplier countries and faces issue of supply of fuel

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:50 IST

Bloomberg to support India access global bond indexes, attract...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Bloomberg will help India navigate the process for gaining inclusion in global bond indexes so that the country could attract more global investments, its CEO Michael Bloomberg announced on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness makes India...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Emphasising over India's strengths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the four factors which make India reliable for investors are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness.

Read More
iocl