Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Alaska

Alaska [US], October 30 (ANI): The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 on Saturday concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise.

According to the Indian Army, the exercise has strengthened mutual confidence, interoperability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies.

"The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise. The exercise has strengthened mutual confidence, inter-operability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies," tweeted the Indian Army.

The validation phase of exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 was conducted from October 25-28, in two parts consisting of two teams each in the US state of Alaska.

The aim of the exercise was to validate the cold weather skills acquired over the past 10 days, train soldiers in Arctic survival and practice the conduct of small team operations in extreme cold weather conditions. (ANI)