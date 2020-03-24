Inspiring to see Indians applauding workers combating coronavirus: US Diplomat on Janata curfew

Washington DC [USA], Mar 24 (ANI): Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated 'Janata curfew' meant to express gratitude towards people who are providing essential and emergency services even risking their own safety in the face of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Inspiring to see people across #India coming together despite being physically apart to applaud workers on the frontlines combatting #COVID19 #JantaCurfew AGW," the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) wrote on Twitter quoting Alice Wells.

Earlier, Modi had urged citizens to observe "Janata curfew" on March 22 in an effort to take on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Following which, people across the country took part in the curfew and in the evening at 5 p.m. clapped and beat utensils as a "mark of gratitude". (ANI)

