International aviation group signs MoU with International Solar Alliance

Montreal [Canada], September 27 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Solar Alliance (ISA) to check the growth of CO2 emissions in the international aviation sector.

At COP 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's Panchamrit strategy with ambitious targets for climate action. Initiatives like International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) reflect India's global leadership in ensuring affordable, reliable energy for all and protecting critical infrastructure for sustainable development.

ICAO Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar formalized a new MOU between ICAO and ISA to scale up the deployment of solar energy solutions for aircraft, airports, and other aviation-related applications.

In closing remarks, Salazar highlighted how this year's fair had highlighted an array of challenges in bringing aviation innovations to reality.

The ICAO is a United Nations specialized agency that works with its 193 member states to set and audit safety, security, emissions, navigation, and facilitation standards to shape and improve international air operations. (ANI)

