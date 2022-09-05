Investigative journalist Jeff German stabbed to death in Las Vegas: Reports

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): A Las Vegas investigative journalist was found dead, outside his home on Saturday, according to local media.

Police found the 69-year-old reporter Jeff German dead outside his home at about 10:30 am (local time) on Saturday after receiving a report from a person who said a neighbour had died, The Washington Post reported citing the newspaper.

According to the Caption Dori Koren of the Las Vegas police at a news conference, German had an altercation with another person on Friday that led to his stabbing.

"He was the gold standard of the news business," Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said as quoted by The Washington Post.

Cook said German had not told the paper's leadership about any concerns for his safety. Police said there is no threat to the public after the stabbing, the Review-Journal reported.



Earlier, an independent journalist was found dead in Mexico, CBC reported.

Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora had announced earlier that the body of Juan Arjon Lopez had been found in the border city of San Luis Rio Colorado. They said the journalist, who had been reported missing on August 9, was identified from the tattoos on his body.

According to the autopsy, Lopez died from "head trauma due to a blunt blow," the state Public Ministry had said in the statement.

As per CBC news, in August, journalist Ernesto Mendez was killed inside a bar in central Mexico, in June, journalist Antonio de la Cruz was shot to death in Mexico and in May, two colleagues at a news site were shot to death in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Prior to that, in March, prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said reporter Armando Linares was shot to death at a home in the town of Zitacuaro. In early March, gunmen killed Juan Carlos Muniz, who covered crime for the online news site Testigo Minero in the state of Zacatecas.

While, in February, Heber Lopez, director of the online news site Noticias Web, was shot to death in the southern state of Oaxaca, as per CBC. (ANI)

