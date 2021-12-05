Iran abandons compromises during Vienna talks, makes new demands - US State Department

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran adopted a harsher stance during the last round of nuclear talks in Vienna, abandoning its previously suggested compromises and making additional demands, a US State Department official said on Saturday.



"What getting ready [for the Vienna talks] meant was to come with [a] proposal that walked back any of the compromises that Iran had floated ... pocket all of the compromises that others, the US in particular, had made and then asked for more," the official said during a phone briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

