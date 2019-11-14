Iran Flag (File Photo)
Iran Flag (File Photo)

Iran accuses US of orchestrating quasi-coup in Bolivia

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:21 IST

Tehran [Iran], Nov 13 (ANI): Iran has accused the United States of meddling in internal affairs of Bolivia by orchestrating the quasi-coup against Bolivia's legal president.
"Iran believes that any change should be upon people's demand, through ballot boxes and the framework of the law. Any compulsory change in governments which is out of the framework of law and especially through foreign intervention is condemned and unacceptable," IRNA quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.
Jeanine Anez, Bolivia's opposition lawmaker and Senate second vice-president, on Tuesday, declared herself to be the country's interim president, a day after ousted leader Evo Morales resigned from the presidency. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales left the country amid worsening political violence in the aftermath of disputed elections.
In the wake of the escalation of the political crisis in Bolivia, the Organization of American States (OAS) urged La Paz to cancel the results of the October 20 elections.
Morales, who resigned on November 10 from the presidency under pressure from police and army after a fiercely disputed election, has flown to Mexico after accepting a political asylum, leaving behind a political vacuum in Bolivia.

In a televised address he said: "We are resigning so that the brothers and sisters in the government are not threatened or attacked."
The Bolivian opposition had accused electoral authorities of manipulating the vote in favour of the incumbent Morales, who denied the allegations and declared himself the winner. Morales claimed he'd been forced out in a coup -- a charge echoed by many of his allies in South America. (ANI)

