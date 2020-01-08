Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases at Al-Asad, Ibril in Iraq: Pentagon

Washington [US], Jan 08 (ANI): Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq, targeting at least two bases at Al-Asad and Abril, Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday.

The defence department said that the US is working on initial battle damage assessments and the bases have been put on high alert to prevent further attacks. The attack comes days after Washington assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman in a statement said, "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil", the statement read.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region," it added.

Hoffman said that the US will "take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region."

On Friday, the United States had carried out a fatal strike against Soleimani in Baghdad.

Iran has vowed to take the "harshest revenge" against Washington. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened that his country will hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran dares to take any action against the "preemptive" strike.

Iran's semi-official news agency Fars News Agency tweeted a purported video of missiles firing and said "Start of Iran's vengeful US retaliation / Moment of Iranian missile firing at US base in Ain al-Assad." (ANI)

