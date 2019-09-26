Iran must earn the respect it wants: USA

Washington [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Iran must earn the respect that it wants from the world, said US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Wednesday.

"President Rouhani wants the world to respect Iran. The Iranian regime must earn that respect. They can start by releasing American and other hostages," she tweeted.

The Spokesperson's statement comes after the Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced new actions to disentangle the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from meddling with the Iranian economy and imposed sanctions on certain Chinese entities for transporting oil from Iran".

US President Donald Trump also tore into Tehran during his UN General Assembly address here on Tuesday, during which he labelled Iran as one of the "greatest security threats facing peace-loving nations". The US President also urged nations to not "subsidise Iran's bloodlust."

Ties between Iran and the US have been tense in recent times, especially after Trump exited from the Iran nuclear deal and reinstated tougher sanctions on Tehran. (ANI)

