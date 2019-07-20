Representative image
Representative image

Iran seizes 2 UK tankers, claims US official

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 01:40 IST

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Iran has seized two British Oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for violating international regulation, said a United States official on Friday.
Earlier, Iran announced that it has seized a British tanker Stena Impero for "violating international regulations," CNN cited Iran's state-run Press TV.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has urgently sought information about its tanker.
"We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf," UK Government spokesperson the spokesperson said.
However, within an hour of confirmation about the seizure of one Stena Impero, US official has claimed that Iran has also seized a second tanker, the Liberian-flagged MV Masdar.
However, the White House has only confirmed the seizure of only one tanker.
"We are aware of reports that Iranian forces seized a British oil tanker," national security council spokesman Garrett Marquis said in a statement.
This is a second time in two months that Iran has attempted to seize a British oil tanker. Last time, armed Iranian boats unsuccessfully tried to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.
Early this month, British Royal Marines on Thursday morning (local time) had seized a supertanker on the suspicion that it was smuggling Iranian crude oil to Syria.
This comes amid strained relations and escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.
The tensions began when the US pulled from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) last year, blaming Tehran for supporting state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.
Following which, Washington increased its drumbeat of aggression and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.
The pact was signed by five countries -- the US, the UK, Russia, China and Germany, and the European Union -- with an aim to limiting Iran's civilian energy programme, thereby preventing it from developing nuclear weapons at some point in the future, in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling the country's economy.
A year after the US pulled out of the deal, Iran announced its partial withdrawal from the agreement.
While Tehran is yet to withdraw fully from the accord, it recently announced its decision to increase nuclear enrichment in response to the new US sanctions.
Recently, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran recently announced that the country has officially surpassed the 3.67 per cent uranium enrichment limit set under the 2015 pact and could consider increasing the stockpile to 20 per cent in the future. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 01:13 IST

Maryam Nawaz dons black kurta with picture of her father...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): It seems Maryam Nawaz has found an unusual way to put forward her demand for the release of her father Nawaz Sharif from jail.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:22 IST

Pak lost PKR 8.5 billion due to airspace closure

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan lost around PKR 8.5 billion due to the closure of its airspace, according to Pakistan's Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:05 IST

Afghanistan, South Asian peace to be on Pak PM's agenda during Trump meet

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to discuss Afghanistan and peace in the South Asian region during his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:58 IST

Afghan forces kill 66 militants in 119 joint ops including 5 airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Afghan forces have killed 66 militants and wounded 14 others during 119 joint and special operations, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:33 IST

Suspect behind Kyoto anime studio attack alleges work plagiarised

Kyoto [Japan], July 19 (ANI): The suspect behind Japan's worst mass killing in 20 years has alleged that the targeted studio, Kyoto Animation studio, had plagiarised his work, as per local police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Iran airspace safe, says embassy amid escalating situation in...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Dismissing as "baseless" news, the Embassy of Iran here said that all international flight corridors through Iran's airspace are safe and secure amid the escalating situation in the Persian Gulf.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:55 IST

Taliban attack on Kandahar police HQ plotted in Pak, says Afghan...

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): The Taliban attack on the Kandahar police headquarters, which claimed the lives of 12 people, was plotted in Pakistan, according to the Afghan intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:02 IST

Death toll rises to 8 in Kabul University blast, 33 wounded

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): The death toll in Friday's explosion near Kabul University has risen, as eight people have lost their lives until now while 33 others sustained wounds, according to a spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:50 IST

Blast rocks factory in China's Henan province

Henan [China], July 19 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a factory in Sanmenxia City here on Friday evening, shattering doors and windows in buildings within a three-km range, Chinese state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:41 IST

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pak Twitter

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Just days after Pakistan arrested 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, '#ISupportHafizSaeed' was seen trending on Twitter in Pakistan on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:50 IST

Nepal Communist Party claims responsibility for Dhangadhi blast

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): The banned Nepal Communist Party has claimed responsibility for Thursday's blast at a local hotel in the far-western city of Dhangadhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:50 IST

US-based minorities' body urges unity against religious...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): The rise of extremism and persecution of people based on faith and ethnicity is deplorable, said South Asia Minorities Alliance Foundation (SAMAF) chairman Nadeem Nusrat, calling for a united stand to set aside these differences.

Read More
iocl