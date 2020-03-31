Ivanka thanks PM Modi for Yoga Nidra tweet, says it is wonderful

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Ivanka Trump, Advisor and daughter of the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a tweet in which he shared a video of yoga nidra, saying "this is wonderful".

Prime Minister Modi on Monday shared benefits of Yoga Nidra in a tweet and said he practices it once or twice a week and it relaxes the mind and reduces anxiety.

"Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I'm sharing a video each in English and Hindi," he said.

Ivanka Trump replied to his tweet, "This is wonderful! Thank you. #TogetherApart," she said.

Yoga Nidra is a state of consciousness between being awake and sleeping. It is also referred to as the "going to sleep" stage which is induced by a guided meditation.

The Prime Minister had said in his `Mann ki baat' radio programme on Sunday that he was a yoga practitioner and the asanas have greatly benefitted him. He also said that he will upload some videos on social media and these might help people during the lockdown, which has been enforced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

