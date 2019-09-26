Jaishankar, Chinese counterpart take stock of ties on UNGA sidelines

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here.

"Met FM Wang Yi of China. Was helpful in stock-taking of our relationship," the EAM tweeted.

He also held meetings with his counterparts from Albania, Australia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Italy and Belarus on Wednesday.

During his meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the two sides agreed on taking forward the "very positive" trajectory of India-Italy ties. "India and Italy will work together closely, in nation-building as well as in global affairs," the EAM tweeted.

"A good exchange of views with Ukrainian FM @VPrystaiko. Subjects included energy security, technology collaboration and business possibilities. Appreciate his positive approach to bilateral cooperation," the Foreign Minister also said.

India's cooperation with the Czech Republic, Visegrad Group and the European Union were discussed during Jaishankar's meeting with his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek. (ANI)