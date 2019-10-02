Jaishankar discusses India-US ties with corporate leaders in Washington

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed the US-India Business Council here and also held an in-depth conversation with corporate leaders regarding the partnership between the two countries.

"@USIBC welcomed Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to the @USChamber this morning for an in-depth conversation with corporate leaders on where the #USIndia partnership is headed. Many thanks to @GenAtomics_ASI @TellurianLNG and Lynx Investment Advisory for their support," the US-India Business Council said on Twitter.

The EAM, who is in Washington, had previously attended a roundtable event organised by the Atlantic Council on Tuesday, where he had stated that most trade-related issues between India and the United States have gone through multiple rounds of talks. He had also assured that the two countries will have a fix on the dispute soon.

"Tougher issues in the past have been resolved. So, I am reasonably confident. We will have a fix on the trade disputes (with the US)," Jaishankar told the audience during the engagement on the second day of his maiden trip to Washington as the External Affairs Minister of India.

Jaishankar had also assured the same to US State Secretary Michael Pompeo during their meeting in Washington on Monday. Both the ministers held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral issues including trade and noted that an agreement will come into being soon.

The External Affairs Minister has a string of further engagements lined up in Washington. He will return to New Delhi on October 4. (ANI)

