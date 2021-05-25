Jaishankar holds strategy session in New York, says India will shape big debates of our times

New York [US], May 25 (ANI): Ahead of meeting with senior US officials on COVID-19 agenda, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday had a "productive strategy session" with Ambassador of India at United Nations TS Tirumurti.

"A productive strategy session with @ambtstirumurti and our UN team in New York @IndiaUNNewYork. Confident that India will continue to shape the big debates of our times," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is looking forward to meeting EAM Jaishankar to discuss various issues, including COVID-19 efforts and strengthening of Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, according to the US State Department spokesperson.

"The Secretary looks forward to meeting Minister Jaishankar during his visit, and to discussing a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, enhanced UN and multilateral cooperation, and a range of other shared regional security and economic priorities," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar will meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday at 10 am Eastern Time (ET).



Jaishankar's US visit is slated to last till May 28, the External Affairs Ministry said last week.

He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. "External Affairs Minister will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between India and the US," said the ministry statement.

India is engaged in talks with various US entities involved in Covid vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines. The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar's interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders.

The US has already announced that it is going to distribute 80 million vaccines from its stockpile to countries in need.

With India hit badly by the second Covid wave, efforts of New Delhi will focus on getting the maximum and also looking for tie-ups with vaccine developers to produce in India. (ANI)

