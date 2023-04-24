Jaishankar joins Guyana President at commissioning of India-made ferry

Georgetown [Guyana], April 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday joined Guyana's President Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the ferry MV MA Lisha in Georgetown.

The ferry has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata.



"Joined President of Guyana Irfaan Ali at the Commissioning of the ferry MV MA Lisha today. This ferry would significantly enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for distant hinterlands," he tweeted.



Jaishjankar also joined Ali at his Eid dinner and thanked him for his hospitality as well as warm welcome during his Guyana visit.

'MA Lisha' means friendship and it would significantly enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for the Indian community in the country.

"Delighted to interact with the Indian community today evening in Guyana. Thank Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker Manzoor Nadir for joining us. Conveyed that we are forging a partnership that is fit for purpose for the contemporary era," tweeted Jaishankar.

The EAM appraised them of his discussions with the Guyanese leadership and common resolve to upgrade the level of partnership between India and Guyana.





Jaishankar addressed the India-Guyana Business Round Table in Guyana saying that the partnership of both countries holds new possibilities, while also underlining the new focus areas as earlier agreed upon by the two countries.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jaishankar said he underlined the new focus areas as earlier discussed by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Narendra Modi including energy, health and pharma, technology and defence.

The External Affairs Minister took part in the India-Guyana Business Round Table in the presence of Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, Finance Minister of Guyana, Ashni Singh and Public Works Minister of Guyana, Deodat Indar.

"Addressed the India-Guyana Business Round Table. Appreciate participation of Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, Finance Minister Ashni Singh and Public Works Minister Deodat Indar," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar said a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also took part in the Round Table, which is a reflection of India's growing engagement with Latin America.



He also met Guyanese service officers who underwent training in India and paid a site visit to the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project along with the Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar.

"Pleased to meet Guyanese service officers yesterday who underwent training in India. 'Delivered by India' is a growing global infra reality. Paid a site visit to the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project along with Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar. Interacted with workers and senior staff. Impressed by their enthusiasm," he said. (ANI)

