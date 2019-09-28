External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his German counterpart in New York on Friday (Photo/Jaishankar)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his German counterpart in New York on Friday (Photo/Jaishankar)

Jaishankar meets counterparts from Germany, Bahrain, Chile on UNGA sidelines

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:06 IST

New York [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held meetings with his counterparts from Bahrain, Chile, and Germany on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly here.
"Reviewing the state of the world with German FM @HeikoMaas," the EAM tweeted on his meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
"A good feeling as always to meet with Bahrain FM @khalidalkhalifa. Appreciated his many insights," he added while attaching a picture with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.
Jaishankar also had a "warm conversation" with Chilean FM Teodoro Ribera Neumann on Friday.
The EAM accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his week-long trip to the US which culminated on Friday. Earlier in the day, the PM had made his maiden speech at the UNGA after assuming power for the second term.
The Prime Minister held back-to-back meetings with world leaders, including his counterparts from Italy and Greece to name a few, during his official trip.
Modi also met US President Donald Trump twice during his visit, jointly addressing the mega Howdy Modi! event with the former business mogul on Sunday and holding a bilateral on Tuesday.
The PM was also honoured with the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.
He had previously addressed the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, where he reaffirmed India's support to the fight against climate change. (ANI)

