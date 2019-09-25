External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Fijian counterpart Inia Seruiratu in New York on Tuesday. (Photo Credits: Jaishankar's Twitter)
Jaishankar meets counterparts from Kazakhstan, Fiji, St Vincent & Grenadines in New York

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:57 IST

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Fiji and St Vincent and Grenadines on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly here on Tuesday.
During his meeting with his Fijian counterpart Inia Seruiratu, Jaishankar said he had a "nice conversation" with the foreign dignitary.
"Nice conversation with FM Inia Seruiratu of Fiji. An old relationship with new possibilities," he said in a tweet.
The External Affairs Minister held talks with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and said he is looking forward to his visit to India."Welcoming a new colleague, FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan. Satisfied at our growing collaboration and look forward to receiving him in India," Jaishankar said.
Jaishankar also met St Vincent and Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. "So glad to meet PM @ComradeRalph of St Vincent & Grenadines soon after his India visit. Introduced to his daughter. This is what makes #UNGA special," he said.
On Monday, Jaishankar held 11 bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts, including Iran, Bulgaria, Turkey, Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, UAE and others.
The minister also met US special envoy on Afghan peace reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, for the first time after peace talks broke down earlier this month between the United States and Taliban. Both Jaishankar and Khalilzad discussed on the Afghan peace process. (ANI)

