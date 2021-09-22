Jaishankar meets Lankan counterpart, holds comprehensive discussion

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Lankan counterpart G L Peiris in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on close partnership.

After meeting the Lankan leader, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to work with him to "advance our shared agenda".

"Pleased to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, this time in his new capacity. A comprehensive discussion on our close relationship. Look forward to working with him to advance our shared agenda," Jaishankar tweeted.



Earlier on Wednesday, he met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

"Discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with @Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland and co-chair of the Pledging Conference on Afghanistan. Appreciate his commitment and compassion," Jaishankar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister is in New York for United Nations General Assembly meeting. He on Tuesday held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) including with the leadership from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia.

Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

The theme of this year's general debate is "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID19, rebuild sustainably, respond to planet's needs, respect people's rights and revitalise UN". (ANI)

