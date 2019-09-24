Jaishankar meets Turkish, Bulgarian counterparts in New York

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held separate meetings with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva here.

He also exchanged views on the "latest situation" in Afghanistan with US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. "Met Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace for an exchange of views on the latest situation in Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Good to connect with my Bulgarian colleague @EZaharievaMFA. Exploring new areas for cooperation especially in business. Deeply appreciated our political bonding," he also said.

Different dimensions of the India-Turkey bilateral relationship were reviewed during the EAM's meeting with Cavusoglu on Monday.

He had previously held a meeting with Guyana FM Karen Cummings, where development cooperation was reviewed. Interactions were also held with Cote d'Ivoire and Iran, earlier in the day. (ANI)

