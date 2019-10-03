Jaishankar, Nancy Pelosi attend event honouring Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday attended an event at the historic Library of Congress to celebrate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Pelosi, who was the featured speaker at the gathering, was presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi by Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Washington, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial outside the Indian Embassy here. (ANI)