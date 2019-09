Jaishankar participates in BRICS Ministerial Meeting in New York

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar">Jaishankar on Thursday took part in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The grouping is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo were present at the meeting along with Jaishankar">Jaishankar.

The EAM has participated in a string of engagements in New York on UNGA sidelines, including meetings with his counterparts from Australia, Albania, Iran and China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at the UNGA on Friday. (ANI)