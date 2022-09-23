Jaishankar participates in high-level meeting of L-69 group in New York

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday participated in a high-level meeting of the L-69 Group on 'Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council' in New York.

"Glad to meet so many colleagues & friends of the L-69 grouping. The title of our meeting, 'Reinvigorating Multilateralism: A call to Action for Comprehensive Security Council Reform' aptly captured the message of the gathering. The Global South is working together towards this goal."

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbeans and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

Besides, he interacted with the Prime Minister of St Vincent and Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"The best way to start a #UNGA day. Called on Prime Minister of St Vincent and Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves. Appreciate his enormous wisdom on global developments. Received it in the form of his new book: A time of Respair," he tweeted.



Jaishankar, who is on a 10-day visit to the United States, also met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"Warmest greetings to FM @FaisalbinFarhan and the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Confident that the Strategic Partnership Council will guide our ties to higher levels," he tweeted.

External Affairs Minister is in the US for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

On Thursday, he met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the two ministers exchanged views on Ukraine and discussed UN reform.

Jaishankar also met the Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias and discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine alongside the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific.

Furthermore, Jaishankar conversed with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi and wished Japan success in their upcoming UNSC tenure.

The External Affairs Minister also interacted with his counterparts from Mexico, Paraguay and Moldova on the fourth day of his stay in New York. Apart from that, the External Affairs Minister also met the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Nicu Popescu and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.

