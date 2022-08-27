Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Buenos Aires as part of three-nation visit

Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 27 (ANI): As a part of the ongoing three-nation visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Republica de la India street in Argentina today.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Paid homage to the Mahatma at Republica de la India street. He is a universal icon of international understanding and goodwill."

Moreover, Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian diaspora residing in Argentina and conveyed India's unsurpassable support to the community.

"A warm Chai pe Charcha on a cold morning with the Indian community. Conveyed the affection and support of their motherland," he tweeted.



Meanwhile, he also visited the Monument of General Jose de San Martin in Buenos Aires and paid tribute to the leader.

"Paid tribute at the Monument of General Jose de San Martin. The freedom struggles he led remain an inspiration for the Global South," he wrote on Twitter.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in Argentina on the last leg of his three-nation visit to South American countries.

Earlier than this, Jaishankar also visited Brazil and Paraguay as part of his three-nation visit.

On Monday, Jaishankar concluded his first ever official visit to Paraguay where he inaugurated the newly-opened Indian Embassy in the capital city Asuncion. The Embassy of India in Asuncion was jointly inaugurated by EAM and his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola.

He also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay on Sunday and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. The External Affairs Minister also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.

This was the first ever visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to the Republic of Paraguay which has taken place as the two countries completed the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

After Paraguay, Jaishankar visited Brazil where he interacted with the association of entrepreneurs of Brazil, LIDE. He also visited the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo which is the largest Industry association in Brazil and reaffirmed that several opportunities await both nations in business cooperation under the umbrella of strengthened bilateral ties.

During his visit to Sao Paulo, Jaishankar co-chaired the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting Wednesday with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Franca and had comprehensive discussions concerning trade, investments and other consular domains.

Jaishankar also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Franca and exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

