Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in US

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma.

"My life is my message. Evocative of the power of change-makers and dreamers to create the worlds they wish to see. Paid homage to #MahatmaGandhi at the DC memorial in front of @IndianEmbassyUS. Remembering the man who led the way," Jaishankar wrote on twitter.



The External Affairs Minister is on a three-day visit to Washington during which he has had a string of engagements, including a bilateral with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. He will return to New Delhi on October 4. (ANI)

