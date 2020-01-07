Jaishankar talks with his Jordan, Qatar counterparts, discusses regional situation

New Delhi [India], Jan 07 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his Qatar and Jordan counterparts, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Ayman Safadi respectively, and held discussions on the ongoing the regional situation.

"Appreciated the insights of FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_ (Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani) in our telephonic talk today on the regional situation. The conversation reflected our strong bilateral partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Thank FM @AymanHsafadi (Ayman Safadi) of Jordan for our conversation today. The discussion on bilateral relations and regional issues reflected the close and warm ties between India and Jordan," he added.

The phone calls between the leaders come at the time when the middle eastern region is engulfed in crisis after Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a strike conducted by the United States.

Infuriated by the killing of Soleimani, Iran has vowed to retaliate and take revenge.

In recent days, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also dialled several of the world leaders and his counterparts including Jaishankar to apprise them about the US actions. (ANI)

