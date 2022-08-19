Jaishankar to visit Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): In his first visit to South America, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina next week.

During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, External Affairs Minister will call on the top leadership in all three countries from August 22 to 27, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

In Paraguay, EAM will also inaugurate the premises of the newly opened Indian Embassy which started functioning in January 2022. This would be the first-ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to the country.

In Brazil and Argentina, EAM will co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) with his counterparts. JCMs will review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships in diverse fields and discuss regional and global issues of common interests.

Argentina and Brazil are strategic partners of India. In addition, EAM will also interact with business leaders and the Indian communities in these countries. In Brazil, he is scheduled to deliver an address at the Rio Branco Institute (Brazilian Diplomatic Academy).



" EAM's visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with our partners in Latin American countries (LAC), explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance," the press release said.

Jaishankar on Friday met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi ahead of his visit to the region.

The Minister expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries.

He thanked the Ambassadors for their perspectives and insights into strengthening mutual relations and cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay."

"So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realizing it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight," he added. (ANI)

