Jammu and Kashmir inalienable part of India: Counsellor Rajesh Parihar slams Pak at UNGAGA

New York [United States], February 7 (ANI): The Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Rajesh Parihar, on Tuesday slammed Pakistan's baseless comments on the Jammu and Kashmir, said that the entire Union Territory was, is and will always be "an integral an inalienable part of India".

Parihar while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly's 77th session, said, "Irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets, the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India".

"We expect nothing new from this delegation that harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and our secular credentials and values that my country stands for" he added.

During the same session, Parihar also expressed India's condolences to the victim families of the Syria and Turkey earthquakes which have claimed the lives of more than 4,900 people and left 20,426 people injured up till now. He on behalf of India also assured full support in the great tragedy that Syria and Turkey are suffering.

At least 100 aftershocks measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey.



This comment by Parihar has come after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has earlier raised Indo Pak Kashmir issue again.

"Pakistan will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause, until its freedom from Indian oppression," Sharif said

Time and again, Islamabad has escalated the cross-border issues.



(ANI)

