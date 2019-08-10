Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in prison

New York [US], Aug 10 (ANI): Jailed multimillionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide, CNN reported, citing two law enforcement sources on Saturday.

He was taken to a hospital in the morning and died at an area hospital.

The 66-year-old has been charged with sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14 years old.

Last month, Epstein was placed on a suicide watch after he was found on July 23 in his Manhattan jail cell with marks on his neck. (ANI)

