Jerusalem will remain Israel's 'undivided' capital, says Trump as he unveils Middle East plan

Washington DC [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): Jerusalem will remain Israel's 'undivided' capital, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as he unveiled the long-anticipated Middle East plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House here.

The plan, which was three years in the making, offers a path towards a two-state solution and presents a "contiguous" territory for a Palestinian state, the US President said.

"No Palestinians or Israelis will be uprooted from their homes" as part of the US plan, Trump said, as cited by the Times of Israel.

The Palestinian leaders have rejected the plan prior to its release and no Palestinian attended the preview of the proposal which is aimed at resolving the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (ANI)