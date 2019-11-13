Jimmy Carter recovering from surgery without complications

Washington [US], Nov 12 (ANI): Former US President Jimmy Carter is recovering "no complications" from brain surgery, the Carter center said.

Carter underwent brain surgery Tuesday morning to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding after his recent falls, The Hill reported.

There are no complications from the surgery," the center said in a statement. "President Carter will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation."

The former US president Carter was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening ahead of a procedure to relieve brain pressure.

Carter had fallen at his home earlier in October, this year, and hit his forehead. The treatment had required 14 stitches above his brow. (ANI)

